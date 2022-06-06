Westboro Baptist Church pickets Joliet churches, sparking counter protests

Members of the Westboro Baptist Church made their way to Joliet this weekend, sparking counter protests outside of a pair of churches.

Westboro is known for engaging in inflammatory homophobic and anti-American pickets.

Rachel Ventura, a Democrat running for state senate in Illinois' 43rd District, organized the counter-protest. She said Joliet is a city of love.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"This group is bringing more divisiveness. We want to bring unity. We want to show compassion and love," Ventura said.

Westboro members were also outside of Crossroads Christian Church.

Advertisement

On their website, Westboro said the Joliet churches were selected because "neither represents the true preaching of Jesus Christ."