Suburban bank robber arrested while waiting at bus stop: 'It was me'

A man who robbed a suburban bank was arrested minutes later while waiting at a bus stop Monday in Westchester.

Larnie Brewer entered Byline Bank around 4:17 p.m. and gave the teller a handwritten note demanding money, according to a criminal complaint.

The note read:

Robbery

100's - 50's - 20's

No Die Pack or I will kill you where you stand

After giving me the money step back and sit on your hands for 20s seconds. You are being watched.

The teller gave Brewer roughly $545 from his drawer along with an electronic tracking device, officials said.

The tracking device led law enforcement to Brewer who was waiting at a bus stop approximately 500 feet away from the bank near the intersection of Cermak and Wolf roads.

After being stopped by police officers, law enforcement pinged the tracking device, which could be heard from an Aldi bag that Brewer was holding. Shortly after the device pinged, Brewer told police, "I did it, it was me," according to the complaint. He was then taken into custody.

Police searched Brewer and found roughly $710 in cash, the tracking device and purple disposable gloves that matched the bank's surveillance footage.

Cameras inside and outside the bank captured Brewer during the robbery and the minutes following.