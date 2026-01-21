Expand / Collapse search
What is ‘house burping’ and does your home need it?

Published  January 21, 2026 3:43pm CST
What is ‘house burping’ and is it good for your health? | ChicagoLIVE

Dr. Arnaud Wautlet of Rush University Medical Center explains the viral trend known as lüften and how briefly opening windows can improve indoor air quality. 

The Brief

    • "House burping," also known as lüften, involves briefly opening windows to flush out stale indoor air and reduce humidity and carbon dioxide buildup.
    • Experts say the practice may help improve focus and reduce headaches while limiting mold and allergen growth inside the home.
    • People with allergies or respiratory conditions should use caution and consider air purifiers or HVAC filtration as alternatives.

UNITED STATES - Opening your curtain each day is routine for many people, but health experts say briefly opening your windows – even in winter – could also make a huge difference. 

What we know:

The practice, sometimes called "house burping," has gained attention on social media and is rooted in a European habit known as lüften.

Dr. Arnaud Wautlet of Rush University Medical Center said the concept comes from the German term meaning "shock ventilation," which involves quickly flushing stale air from a home and replacing it with fresh outdoor air. 

"When windows stay closed for long periods, humidity and carbon dioxide levels can rise," Wautlet said. "That can contribute to headaches, fatigue, difficulty concentrating and can worse allergies or asthma in some people." 

(GERMANY OUT) Bedclothes are being aired (Photo by Classen/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

What you can do:

Wautlet recommends opening windows once a day, often in the morning, particularly in bedrooms where heat and moisture build up overnight. Short ventilation periods can also be helpful after cooking or showering, when indoor humidity tends to increase.  

For those who cannot open windows due to allergies or poor outdoor air quality, Wautlet said air purifiers and HVAC systems can help reduce indoor pollutants. 

What they're saying:

Health experts advise people with respiratory conditions to use caution in very cold air and to consult a physician if symptoms develop.

The Source: This article contains previous FOX Chicago and ChicagoLIVE reporting. 

