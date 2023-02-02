What is the coolest product made in Illinois? There's a competition to find out

What is the coolest product made in Illinois?

An annual competition kicked off Thursday that shines a light on Illinois' diverse manufacturing sector.

Whether you realize it or not, the state is home to thousands of amazing products from farming equipment, construction machines, potato chips and candy, and even NFL football helmets and the Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettles.

The fourth annual 'Makers Madness' contest is a bracket-style tournament.

Nominations are being taken now and online voting will begin later this month.

You can nominate your favorite "Made in Illinois" product online at makersmadnessil.com.

Last year's winner came from Elk Grove Village.