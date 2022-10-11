Wheaton man grows largest pumpkin in Illinois

Go big or "gourd" home.

One Wheaton man has successfully grown the largest pumpkin in the state.

Weighing in at 1,760 pounds, the giant pumpkin stands at over 5-feet tall.

Its grower, Joe Adkins, planted it in April. In June, it was only the size of a golf ball.

But at its peak it was growing 40 pounds a day.

Adkins harvested it last month, and right away, it took first place at the Illinois Giant Pumpkin Growers Association annual weigh-in.

"Just the fact that they're almost magical the way that they grow. They grow pretty much 40 to 50 pounds a day at their peak, so to see something like that in the morning and then in the afternoon come out, and then in the evening again and it's even larger, it's just something about that that keeps me going every single year," Adkins said.

If you'd like to carve out some time to see the pumpkin for yourself, Adkins lives near Pierce Avenue and Childs Street in Wheaton. It will be on display through Halloween.

Adkins says after that, he will take out the seeds and compost them for nutrients to help with next season's pumpkins.