Wheeling mom murdered, 1-year-old daughter reported missing: police
WHEELING, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 1-year-old girl after her mother was found dead in a Wheeling apartment.
Family members filed a missing persons report for 21-year-old Ja'nya Murphy on Wednesday after she did not show up to work and had not been in contact with family members since the previous day.
Ja'nya lived with her 1-year-old daughter Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs in a Wheeling apartment, police said.
When police did a well-being check, they found Murphy had been murdered and Angel was missing.
Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs | Wheeling police
Wheeling police and the Northwest Suburban Major Crimes Assistance Team are investigating.
Anyone with information on Angel's disappearance is asked to call Wheeling Police at (847) 459-2632.