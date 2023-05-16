Chicago suburb approves first recreational cannabis lounge in Cook County

The village of Wheeling has granted permission for a cannabis dispensary to open the first-ever recreational consumption lounge in Cook County.

Okay Cannabis, situated on North Milwaukee Avenue, has partnered with West Town Bakery Café and Lounge to create this unique establishment.

To ensure compliance, patrons will be required to adhere to a strict set of rules, including making mandatory reservations and consuming only cannabis purchased from the dispensary on the same day.

Additionally, reservations will be limited to 90 minutes, with an additional 30-minute cool-down period before departing.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

This groundbreaking development offers a new experience for cannabis enthusiasts, providing them with a dedicated space to enjoy their purchases within a licensed and regulated environment.

The partnership between Okay Cannabis and West Town Bakery Café and Lounge aims to create a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for individuals seeking a recreational cannabis consumption experience.