Iconic White Castle restaurant in Whiting, Indiana is being torn down

An iconic Chicago-area White Castle location is sliding into history.

The historic White Castle in Whiting, Indiana is being torn down after serving generations of cravers.

A farewell ceremony will happen Tuesday at the northwest Indiana location. The new White Castle will bring with it 20 new jobs, more space inside and an easier drive-thru to navigate.

The restaurant chain has been at the location for 88 years, but the building was built in the late 50s. It was one of the first White Castles to be built in the Greater Chicago area.

The construction of the new White Castle is complete. The restaurant will re-open in May.