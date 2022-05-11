White Sox game canceled due to Guardians testing positive for COVID-19

The Chicago White Sox game Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The Guardians organization had multiple people test positive Wednesday for the coronavirus including manager Terry Francona. The announcement was made around noon roughly one hour before first pitch.

Francona, who has dealt with serious health problems the past two seasons, tested positive a few hours before the scheduled first pitch. The team said the 63-year-old Francona currently is not showing any symptoms.

Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who filled in when Francona stepped away last season, was expected to manage the series finale. However, he also tested positive along with "multiple coaches and other team support staff members," according to Guardians spokesman Bart Swain.

A make-up date was not immediately available and will be announced later, per the White Sox.

The series is currently knotted up at 1-1 with the Sox winning 4-1 on Tuesday night.