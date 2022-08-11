Whitney Young High School announces new principal

Whitney Young High School has a new principal.

Assistant Principal Rickey Harris in now the principal — only the fourth in 47 years.

He will be replacing retiring principal Joyce Kenner.

Harris is a native Chicagoan, who actually wanted to attend the high school when he was a teen. However, his mother said it was too far.

Harris was the school's Dean of Students from 2006 to 2010, and then returned in 2020.

With his 50th birthday just 20 days away, he says this new position is a gift of a lifetime.

The school's local council voted unanimously to offer Harris the job.