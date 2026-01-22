Why a short trip outside can land you in the ER during Chicago’s deep freeze

The Brief Emergency rooms across the Chicago area are preparing for a rise in frostbite and hypothermia cases during the current stretch of extreme cold. Doctors say most cold-related injuries happen during short, unplanned trips outside when people are under-dressed and lose feeling before realizing it. Medical experts warn that common cold-weather habits, including cotton layers and alcohol, can increase the risk of serious injury.



Emergency rooms in Chicago are bracing for a wave of cold injuries as temperatures drop to dangerous levels.

The problem isn’t just the cold. It’s how people respond to it.

Dr. Chris Colbert, assistant director of Emergency Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, says the body switches into survival mode faster than most people realize.

"When it gets this cold, your body goes straight into protect mode," Colbert said. "Blood gets sent to your core first. Your fingers, toes, and ears get less. Less blood means less feeling, so you go numb early."

What doctors are seeing in the ER

Most patients Colbert treats didn’t think they’d be outside long enough to get hurt.

"The biggest thing we see is cold exposure to the extremities," Colbert said. "It’s usually the fingertips. It’s usually people like postal workers or maintenance workers who are outside for long periods. They come in saying their hands were numb, and they’ve been outside for hours."

Numbness is the problem. By the time pain kicks in, tissue damage may have already started.

Cold also forces the body to burn more energy just to maintain temperature. That’s why people feel wiped out even when they’re barely moving.

"The body is putting in work," he said. "It takes a lot for your body to compensate for the outside temperature. You feel drained because your body is working to maintain balance."

Why quick trips turn into emergencies

A lot of ER visits start with what seemed like a harmless decision.

"Most individuals in hindsight say, ‘I would have worn a bigger coat,’" he said. "It’s the quick trips. Taking out the trash. Running up the street for a lottery ticket. You’re not dressed well."

Then something goes wrong. Someone slips on ice while wearing a light jacket and ends up on the ground longer than expected.

"If you have a tank top and shorts on and you slip and fall, now you’re outside hurt and exposed," Colbert said. "All it takes is a little bit of time for the cold to have a significant impact on your skin and face."

Why layers and material matter

A lot of people wear a heavy coat but ignore what’s underneath.

Colbert says cotton is one of the worst things you can wear in extreme cold because it holds moisture against your skin.

"Cotton keeps a lot of moisture," he said. "That keeps the cold closer to your skin, and that has a significant impact."

Moisture pulls heat away from the body. Once you’re cold and damp, the risk of hypothermia goes up. Colbert points to trench foot as proof that tissue can be damaged by prolonged moisture exposure, even when temperatures are above freezing.

The goal is simple. Use layers and materials that keep moisture away from your body and trap heat. Wool, synthetic fabrics, or thermal underwear work better than cotton.

The alcohol myth

One of the most common myths about cold weather is that drinking alcohol helps you stay warm.

"It’s so not true," Colbert said. "Alcohol just provides the sensation that you’re warmer, but no."

What alcohol does is send blood to your skin, which lowers your core temperature. That’s dangerous when you’re outside.

"We see patients who say, ‘I had a few beers before going out, and I’m usually fine,’" Colbert said. "That does not help. That’s one of the biggest myths when it comes to staying warm."

Common mistakes doctors see

People cut corners when they shouldn’t.

Some think a hat alone will do the job. Others care more about how they look than staying safe.

"It’s usually the shoes," he said. "The heels that look amazing but are not designed for this weather. Fashion over traction gets people in trouble."

He also warns against tight socks or boots. When circulation gets restricted, the risk of frostbite goes up.

What actually helps

Colbert’s advice is straightforward. Limit your time outside and dress like something might go wrong.

"Dress as if you could get stranded," Colbert said. "Even if it’s a short trip. Get from point A to point B as quickly as possible and limit skin exposure."

Moving around helps a little, but clothing and planning are what actually protect you.

"If chewing gum keeps you warmer, that’s fine," Colbert said. "As long as you have your hat on."

What doctors urge people to do now

Preventing cold injuries is a lot easier than treating them. With the cold sticking around, Colbert says people need to take precautions seriously.

"Check on family members," he said. "All it takes is someone taking the dog out, slipping, and being outside longer than planned."

He urges people to keep kids inside during extreme cold. The elderly and anyone with existing health conditions are especially vulnerable and need extra attention.

"Stay in," Colbert said. "Take the recommendation seriously. The weather is that cold."

Emergency rooms are ready. But the best outcome is that fewer people need them.