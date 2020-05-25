Wicker Park man charged with breaking into Loop bank

article

A 19-year-old man is charged with breaking into a bank in the Loop Monday and trying to steal from an ATM.

Julian Kadan, of Wicker Park, faces a felony county of burglary, according to Chicago police.

About 1 a.m, officers responded to a burglar alarm at a bank in the first block of North Dearborn Street and found the man inside, police said. He was using tools to break into an ATM.

Kadan is expected to appear for a bail hearing later Tuesday.