Wieners Circle to give out free hot dogs after Chicago Bears win, Ben Johnson goes shirtless

The Brief The Wieners Circle will hand out free hot dogs Tuesday after Bears coach Ben Johnson went shirtless celebrating the team’s Black Friday win over the Eagles — a scenario fans previously voted would earn the city free dogs. The hot dog stand has offered giveaways throughout the Bears’ winning season and highlighted Johnson’s locker-room moment with video and a marquee reading, "We got a new Mayor Johnson." Chicago’s season record stands at 9–3 following the victory.



What we know:

The notorious Chicago hot dog spot has given away hot dogs to their customers a few times during this Chicago Bears season due to all the wins they've pulled in.

On October 22, The Wieners Circle asked the public, "Which is most likely to win Chicago more free hot dogs? A bears win including a…", offering the options: defensive or offensive lineman rushing for a touchdown, a pass to an offensive lineman, or a shirtless Ben Johnson. In the social media poll, the public picked "shirtless Ben Johnson."

And in the locker room on Black Friday, Johnson was so hyped up with his team that he did, in fact, take off his shirt, shouting his catchphrase, "Good! Better! Best! Never let it rest! Til your good gets better and your better gets best."

The Wieners Circle shared a clip of the moment saying, "Is this real life, or is the just fantasy?! Free hot dogs again Tuesday…"

They later shared a photo of their marquee that reads, "We got a new Mayor Johnson."

The Chicago Bears have won 9 games and lost 3, so far this season.