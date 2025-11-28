Grading the Chicago Bears in their win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles

For the first time since 2018, the Chicago Bears have clinched a winning season.

They ran over Philadelphia 24-15.

Here’s how we graded the Bears in their massive win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Bears offense

It’s hard to look at what happened in Philadelphia and be disappointed. The Bears had two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to put the Bears up 24-9 with six minutes left in the game.

But, the Bears’ offense had a chance to pummel the Eagles.

The Bears had so many chances in the third quarter to put the pressure on the Eagles. The offense nearly combusted with a turnover in the third. But, the fourth quarter was a beauty.

The Bears pummeled the Eagles’ defense on the ground. They ran all over the vaunted Philly defensive line. The Bears have over 420 yards of offense on the day.

Grade: B+

Bears defense

Two turnovers on the day were enough to earn a good grade. The defense went beyond that.

The Eagles’ offense is in a funk. The Bears still needed to take advantage. They did by limiting the Eagles and making sure they never built momentum.

A lengthy drive to score a fourth-quarter touchdown came late in the fourth quarter when it was a three-score lead. It was a great day by the Bears’ defense.

Grade: A

Caleb Williams

It wasn’t a great game for Williams.

Throwing into the wind in the first and third quarters was a challenge. It almost led to disaster as his screen pass was picked off by Jaxlyn Hunt. That was a near-disaster moment in a game where he had a 56.9 quarterback rating and completed less than 50 percent of his passes.

He still rallied.

Williams had three massive passes that were third-down conversions in the fourth quarter. One of them was in the red zone that was converted into a touchdown on the next play. Another was a perfect touchdown toss to Cole Kmet in the fourth, too.

He wasn’t great. He didn’t need to be on a day when the Bears had two 100-yard rushers. He just needed to be great in specific moments.

Grade: C-

Nahshon Wright

The Bears have a guy who has a knack for turnovers. Wright found a way to stop the tush push, forcing Jalen Hurts to fumble the football. He ripped it away from Hurts to end a red zone attempt.

Wright has now recorded a turnover in three straight games.

He now leads the league in total turnovers.

Grade: A

Kyle Monangai & D’Andre Swift

This game was reminiscent of the Bengals game in a way. Monangai was just bursting through gaps. He was running hard and with purpose.

The Eagles couldn’t limit him. They needed multiple players to hit him before they could bring him to the ground.

This time, he had D’Andre Swift as a compliment. The two ran all over the Eagles. They both went over 100 yards, marking the first time the Bears had two 100-yard rushers in the same game since Week 10 of the 1985 season when Walter Payton and Matt Suhey went over 100 yards against the Detroit Lions.

Grade: A+

Ben Johnson

The Bears tried to get the passing game going. Johnson didn’t want the passing game to completely disappear, but it was going to be tough.

With the winds in Philadelphia, Johnson made sure he made the Eagles throw into the wind in the fourth quarter.

It was a reason why the Bears stymied the Eagles. It was a reason why the Bears are 9-3 and challenging for the top seed in the NFC.

Grade: A