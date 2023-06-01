Wild South Side police chase leads to arrest, seizure of guns and drugs

A man was arrested after trying to flee from police officers with Wednesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 30-year-old was driving a Jeep away from police around 6:47 p.m. and struck several cars in the 4300 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to CPD. He was traveling northbound on the ramp when he got out of his Jeep and jumped from the ramp.

Officers set up a perimeter and took the suspect into custody without incident, police said.

A rifle was among several guns and narcotics recovered from the vehicle, police said.

The 30-year-old was transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital for observation. It was not clear if he suffered any injuries.