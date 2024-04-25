Wheeling crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

One person died and another was injured in a crash Wednesday night in suburban Wheeling.

The Wheeling Fire Department was called to the intersection of Lake-Cook Road and Northgate Parkway around 11:20 p.m. for a report of a crash, officials said.

Two vehicles were found at the scene with heavy damage and one person entrapped in each car. Firefighters extricated both people and transported them to local hospitals where one of them died.

The extent of the other patient's injuries were not specified.

No further information was provided.