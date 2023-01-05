Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side

***WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to some viewers. Watch at your own discretion***

CHICAGO - A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was caught on a surveillance camera on Dec. 18, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Glenn was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for his role in the shootout and for a separate incident where he illegally possessed a machine gun in a stolen car on June 21, 2021.

He was found with was a .40-caliber handgun equipped with a "Glock switch," making it capable of being an automatic weapon with a single pull of the trigger, officials said.

Glenn was previously convicted on a felony gun charge and was prohibited by law from possession the gun, officials said.

The 2018 video shows six people walking on the sidewalk when four of them pull out guns and start shooting down the street. One person falls to the ground and the group continues firing shots while trying to hide behind parked cars and building facades.

A rival gang member's SUV drives past them as one person who is laying on the ground continues to fire.

At least one man in Willie's group was wounded in the shooting, officials said.