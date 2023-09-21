Will Chicago State University get a football team?
CHICAGO - Chicago State football? Well, it could be a possibility very soon.
The university kicked off its campaign to expand sports programming.
The Board of Trustees just approved the proposal for the fundraising campaign as the university looks to expand its athletics programming for Division I sports — possibly even a football team.
The institution is hoping to raise $4 million.
If its goal is met, football games could start in the fall of 2025.