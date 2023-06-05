William Shatner hosts 'Stars on Mars': FOX reality series pushes stars to their limits in space

Some of the biggest stars on THIS planet are being tested to see if they have what it takes to survive on the Red Planet when FOX’s new reality series "Stars on Mars" premieres Monday at 7 p.m.

The show is hosted by a man who knows a thing or two about leaving our planet – William Shatner.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Shatner about the series – and his experience of actually going into space.

"I’ve been up to space," Shatner said, "I’ve seen the vulnerability of Earth. I’ve tried to tell people, more emphatically, how important it is to get our act together before we destroy ourselves."

The legendary actor added that the show, which is shot on location in Australia, "where the most harsh desert is, and that vies for first place, I’m sure."