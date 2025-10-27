Willie Wilson calls for an investigation into Chicago Housing Authority

The Brief Willie Wilson planned to host a giveaway for senior citizens at a Chicago Housing Authority center on Monday, but said he was blocked from entering. He believes the CHA’s actions were politically motivated, criticizing officials for preventing him from helping seniors amid high inflation and grocery prices. Earlier in the month, Wilson also filed an ethics complaint against Senator Dick Durbin, claiming he was barred from testifying before Congress about deploying the National Guard in Chicago.



Former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson urged the Department of Housing and Urban Development to investigate the Chicago Housing Authority on Monday morning after he said he was blocked from visiting a CHA senior citizen building in the city.

What we know:

Wilson planned to host a giveaway for senior citizens at a center on Wacker Drive on Monday morning. He believes that the block from Chicago Housing Authority is due to political reasons.

"At a time when inflation is creeping up, and groceries remain high – I cannot believe officials at CHA would block me from helping the 13,000 seniors," Wilson said in a press release.

Earlier this month, Wilson also filed an ethics complaint against Senator Dick Durbin where he claimed that he was blocked from testifying before Congress about the need for the National Guard in the city.