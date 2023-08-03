Win free Mega Millions tickets: Illinois Lottery's 'Ticket Grab Challenge' happening Friday in Hinsdale

The Illinois Lottery is giving players a chance to win free Mega Millions tickets ahead of Friday night's billion-dollar jackpot drawing.

On Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., players can head to the Shell Food Mart located at 210 E. Ogden Ave. in Hinsdale for a chance to win the 1,200 free Mega Millions tickets.

The game is called the "Mega Millions Ticket Grab Challenge." What players will do is step inside a Ticket Grab machine, which is full of Mega Millions tickets, and they have five seconds to get ahold of as many tickets as they can.

Mega Millions Ticket Grab Challenge | Provided

For Friday night's drawing, the jackpot has ballooned to a staggering $1.25 billion. If somebody wins, it would be the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot and sixth-largest lottery jackpot won in US history.

In July 2022, a Mega Millions jackpot of $1.337 billion was won in Illinois.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the following retailers are the top 10 "winningest" Mega Millions stores in the state:

Lucky Mart - 2900 W. 87th St. - Chicago Mares Mini Mart & Deli - 7850 W. Addison St. - Chicago Glenwood Amstar - 18659 S. Halsted St. - Glenwood Kostner Korner - 4356 W. Howard St. - Skokie Woodman's Food Mart - 3155 McFarland Rd. - Rockford Shell Food Mart - 210 E. Ogden Ave. - Hinsdale JD Food and Liquor - 10147 Roosevelt Rd. - Westchester Gas Express - 501 W. 31st St. - Chicago Gennaro Liquors - 5549 W. 87th St. - Oak Lawn Speedway - 885 E. Touhy Ave. - Des Plaines

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. The $1.25 billion prize for Friday’s drawing is one of the largest in U.S. history. Tuesday night’s drawing for $1.1 billion was the 30th straight without a winner.

The lottery drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $2 to $1 million, are significantly better.

The new $1.25 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $625.3 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.