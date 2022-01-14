Winning $1 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Bridgeview gas station

A Lucky Day Lotto player purchased a $1 million winning ticket at a Bridgeview Circle K gas station, according to Illinois Lottery.

If you purchased a ticket at the Circle K gas station, located at 7050 S. Harlem Ave in Bridgeview, you might want to check it out. A $1 million winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was drawn Thursday.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers, 2-5-6-10-13, to win the jackpot.

"We are all thrilled and shocked that our store sold a $1 million winning ticket," said Eva Adames, manager of Circle K in Bridgeview. "I’ve been a manager at this store for four years and this is the biggest jackpot we’ve experienced – it’s very exciting."

When asked if she knew who might have purchased the winning ticket, Adames said, "I have absolutely no clue but many of our customers play the Lucky Day Lotto game so I hope it’s someone that we know and frequents our store."

Illinois Lottery said for selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000, which is one percent of the prize amount.

More than 37,720 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in Thursday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week.

