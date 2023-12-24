Winning $1M scratch-off ticket sold in 2 Chicago suburbs

Two Illinois Lottery players now know what it's like to experience a Christmas miracle after winning $1 million on a scratch-off ticket.

One of the $1 million winning tickets was purchased at Oak Park Gas Mart, located at 6129 W. North Ave. in Oak Park. The second winning ticket was purchased at Speedway, located at 314 S. State St. in Lockport.

Both winners were playing the newly launched Instant Ticket game, $10 million. The game was introduced in December as Illinois' first-ever $50 scratch-off game.

The Illinois Lottery encourages the winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

The $10 Million game gives players a chance to win over $330 million in total cash prizes, starting from $100 up to $10 million.