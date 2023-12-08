Illinois Lottery players win over $10,000 in cash, prizes at Navy Pier

article

Over $10,000 in cash and prizes were won by Illinois Lottery players at Navy Pier on Thursday.

To celebrate the first-ever $50 instant ticket, $10 Million, the Illinois Lottery hosted a "Spin the Wheel" at Navy Pier.

At the event, 250 people got the chance to spin the wheel, with the chance to win cash prizes, $50 instant tickets and other fun prizes.

After spinning the wheel, Irma Rangel won a $50 instant game. She scratched the ticket on the spot and started to cry because the ticket was worth $10,000!

"I work here at Navy Pier. I saw all the excitement and wanted to join in on the fun," Rangel said, "I asked my manager if I could check out the Spin the Wheel challenge and use that as my lunch break. He said sure, and I’m so grateful that he did!"

Rangel said she plans to help out relatives who need it and spoil her kids and grandchildren!

In addition to Rangel, Valerie Wyatt also won big!

Wyatt said she wanted to stay warm while her husband was fishing on the pier outside. She wandered into Navy Pier, spun the wheel and won $500 in cash.

"It’s time to go do some Christmas shopping!" said Wyatt.

Valerie Wyatt

Brittney Yeruski from Utica was visiting Chicago with her family for some holiday fun when she spun the wheel. She won a $50 instant ticket, scratched it and learned that she had a $500 winning ticket!

Brittney Yeruski

"This $500 is going to help Christmas be even more magical for my family this year," she said.

Kate Dietz and her daughter, Hana, are from out of town and happened to be visiting Navy Pier when they noticed the Spin the Wheel challenge.

Kate won a $50 Instant ticket and Hana got $100 in cash.

The Illinois Lottery is encouraging all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.