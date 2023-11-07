Winning scratch-off ticket worth $1M sold in Illinois

article

A winning $1 million scratch-off ticket was sold this week in central Illinois.

The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won the top prize on a $2,000 Frenzy Multiplier ticket that was purchased at Phillips 66, located at 102 S. Lincoln St., in Philo.

"It’s the craziest thing to ever happen to me - I still can’t stop shaking," said the lucky winner. "My wife was just saying ‘You’ve got to stop buying those things.’ So you can imagine how ecstatic I was to be able to tell her I won!"

The winner, who has worked in the construction industry for over 30 years, said he picks up a cup of coffee and a $20 instant lottery ticket every day on his way to work.

"I was on my way to work when I realized my scratch-off ticket was a $1 million winner, and I pulled a U-turn in the middle of the road to go back home and tell my wife," he said. "When I showed my wife the winning ticket, she did a triple-take. She then asked me if she was dreaming, and I told her, ‘I hope not.’"

The winner said some of the money will go into a college fund for his children.