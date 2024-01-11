Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin man facing murder charges in connection with deadly Elgin shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - A Wisconsin man is facing murder charges in connection with a deadly Elgin shooting late last year. 

Dijon Edwards, 25, is charged with the following: 

  • First-degree murder (2 counts) 
  • Armed robbery, a Class X felony 
  • Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony (2 counts) 

On Oct. 20, 2023, Edwards allegedly stole multiple cellphones from a 25-year-old Dontrell M. Cortez, of Bloomington, before pulling a gun and fatally shooting him, prosecutors say. 

Edwards was recently arrested on a warrant and is currently being held in the Kane County Jail. 

He is set to appear in court at 9 a.m., Jan. 19 to schedule a detention hearing. 