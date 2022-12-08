Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate under fire for suburban Chicago attack

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Will County
FOX 32 Chicago

Wisconsin man was sentenced for domestic violence ahead of Crete attack

A candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is under scrutiny for a violent attack in Illinois.

WAUKESHA COUNTY - A candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is under scrutiny for a violent attack in Illinois.

Michael Liu, 36, from Wisconsin, was given two days to report to jail on a domestic violence case in Waukesha County.

During that time, prosecutors say he traveled to south suburban Crete and violently attacked his in-laws.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Judge Jennifer Dorow had sentenced him to jail the day before the attack.

Dorow's state Supreme Court campaign team said in a statement that she was tough on the first-time defendant, who had no prior criminal record.

The Democrat Party of Wisconsin is calling her decision disastrous.