Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate under fire for suburban Chicago attack

A candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is under scrutiny for a violent attack in Illinois.

Michael Liu, 36, from Wisconsin, was given two days to report to jail on a domestic violence case in Waukesha County.

During that time, prosecutors say he traveled to south suburban Crete and violently attacked his in-laws.

Judge Jennifer Dorow had sentenced him to jail the day before the attack.

Dorow's state Supreme Court campaign team said in a statement that she was tough on the first-time defendant, who had no prior criminal record.

The Democrat Party of Wisconsin is calling her decision disastrous.