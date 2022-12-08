Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate under fire for suburban Chicago attack
WAUKESHA COUNTY - A candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is under scrutiny for a violent attack in Illinois.
Michael Liu, 36, from Wisconsin, was given two days to report to jail on a domestic violence case in Waukesha County.
During that time, prosecutors say he traveled to south suburban Crete and violently attacked his in-laws.
Judge Jennifer Dorow had sentenced him to jail the day before the attack.
Dorow's state Supreme Court campaign team said in a statement that she was tough on the first-time defendant, who had no prior criminal record.
The Democrat Party of Wisconsin is calling her decision disastrous.