Woman, 18, shot and critically wounded while riding in car on Chicago's Southwest Side

A woman was shot and critically wounded while driving Friday night in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Police found the 18-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body around 10:36 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Kedvale Avenue, according to CPD. She told officers she was shot at by someone in a dark-colored sedan.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.