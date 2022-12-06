Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side

A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police.

She was transported to Roseland Community Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.