Woman, 20, shot while in vehicle in South Loop

A woman, who was a passenger in a car, was shot in the South Loop Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Just before 6 a.m., a 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend were driving when three suspects began firing from their vehicle at the victim's vehicle, police said.

The woman was struck in the left elbow, police said.

She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area detectives continue to investigate.