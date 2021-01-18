Woman, 22, missing from Gary may be in ‘extreme danger:’ police

article

Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who may be in "extreme danger."

Cheyenne Westerfield, 22, went missing from Gary, Indiana, about 1 p.m. Saturday, state police said. She is thought to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Police described Westerfield as a 5-foot-2, 210-pound woman with blue eyes and black hair, though she was wearing a green wig when she went missing, police said.

Westerfield was last seen wearing a blue coat, a black and brown top, black and brown pants and black and brown mid-shin boots with fur, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Gary police at 219-881-1214.