Woman, 22, reported missing from Chicago

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Sunday from the West Pullman neighborhood.

Destiny "LaShay" Dillard, 22, was last seen in the 100 block of East 118th Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-4, 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Dillard was last seen wearing a navy blue track jacket, white pants and rainbow-colored gym shoes. She was known to frequent a gas station in the area of the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue.

She may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274.