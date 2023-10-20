Woman, 23, reported missing Chicago's South Side

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been reported missing from the Beverly neighborhood since Sunday.

Francia Graham, 23, was last seen in the 9500 block of South Prospect Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Graham is 5-foot-8, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her family said she suffers from severe bi-polar disorder, depression and schizophrenia.

Graham was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants and black Adidas gym shoes with white stripes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274.