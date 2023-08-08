Woman, 24, shot and critically wounded during argument in Bronzeville

A woman was shot several times during an argument in Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was arguing with someone around 8:48 p.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times throughout the body in the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard, police said.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The shooter fled the scene in a black sedan.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.