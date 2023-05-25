Woman, 25, shot inside vehicle in Brainerd

A woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was in the backseat around 10:41 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue when a blue vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting into her car, police said.

She was struck in the arm and was taken by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.