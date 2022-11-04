Woman, 25, wounded when gunfire breaks out in Austin

A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:24 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said.

She suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm and self-transported to Rush University Medical Center where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Additional information was not immediately available.