Skeletal remains found in wooded area in suburban Beach Park

Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Beach Park after Zion police received an anonymous tip on Friday.

The tip said that there were human remains in the woods near the entrance of Illinois Beach State Park located at Sheridan and Wadsworth Road.

Zion police searched the area and found skeletal remains. The sheriff's office was contacted since the remains were found in their jurisdiction.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives responded to the scene to investigate. The Lake County Coroner’s Office took the remains for further investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said they do not yet know how long the remains have been there. The identity, cause, and manner of death are unknown at this time.