A woman was shot while driving early Wednesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was driving a vehicle just after midnight in the 4900 block of South Winchester Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck her in the arm, according to police.

She was taken by paramedics to Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.