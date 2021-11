A woman was shot during an altercation in South Chicago Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of East 85th Street.

At about 5:15 a.m., the 27-year-old woman was in an argument with three unknown females when an unknown male fired shots, striking her in the leg, police said.

She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.