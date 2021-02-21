Woman, 3 children injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive near Lake View

A 36-year-old woman and three children were injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive near Lake View on the North Side.

About 9:05 p.m., the woman was driving a 1996 Toyota sedan north on Lake Shore Drive when the car slid towards the on-ramp in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, struck a pole, rolled over, and struck a 2011 Toyota sedan was also northbound, Chicago police said.

The woman was brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Her three passengers, all between 12 and 17-years-old, were brought to the same hospital where they were stabilized.

The two occupants of the 2011 Toyota sedan refused medical treatment, police said.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

