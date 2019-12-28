Woman, 30, missing from Englewood since the day after Christmas

article

A 30-year-old woman has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Faye Hodges was last seen Thursday in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. She may be near the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue.

Hodges is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a dark-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a night gown, a gray head scarf and house shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.