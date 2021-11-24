Woman, 31, dies after found shot in the chest: Police

article

A 31-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Wednesday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The woman was located in the 200 Block of W.110th Place, unresponsive, just after midnight. She was pronounced dead at Roseland Hospital, according to police.

There are currently no witnesses to this incident, and further details are unknown, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating, and nobody is in custody at this time.

