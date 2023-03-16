Woman, 34, stabbed several times during argument in River North

A woman was stabbed multiple times while arguing with someone she knew early Thursday in the River North neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was arguing with a female she knew around 1:20 a.m. in the 700 block of North LaSalle Street when her attacker pulled out a sharp object and began stabbing her with it, police said.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the chest and side, police said. She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.