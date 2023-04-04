Woman, 35, shot while riding in car in Chatham

A woman was hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 35-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle around 2 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a gray Ford SUV started shooting, police said.

She was struck in the knee and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.