Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side

A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.

She was transported to West Suburban Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said the victim knew her attacker.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.