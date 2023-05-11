Woman, 46, reported missing from Back of the Yards

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from Back of the Yards earlier this month.

Lisbet Antunez, 46, was last seen on May 3 in the 5200 block of South Hoyne Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Antunez is 5-foot-4, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and gray gym shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.