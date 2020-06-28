Woman, 47, killed in car crash on South Side

A 47-year-old woman was killed in a crash Saturday in Scottsdale on the South Side.

She was driving about 2:11 a.m. in the 4600 block of West 79th Street when she lost control of her vehicle while turning south, Chicago police said.

The woman struck a light pole and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for a head injury, police said.

She was pronounced dead a few hours later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The woman was identified as Hortincia Guerrero of Ashburn.

Autopsy results Sunday found she died from blunt force injuries and ruled her death an accident.