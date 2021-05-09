Woman, 55, missing from South Chicago

article

A 55-year-old woman has been reported missing from South Chicago.

Kimberly Boykin was last seen Thursday near the 7900 block of South Oglesby Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Boykin, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-9, 250 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a dark-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a purple, white, and black puffy jacket and dark blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-747-8274.