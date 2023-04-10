Woman, 56, dead after rollover crash in suburban Kane County

A DeKalb County woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and rolled over Sunday afternoon in unincorporated Plato Township.

Kimberly Roddan, 56, of Sycamore, was driving eastbound in the 40W200 block of Plank Road around 4:30 p.m. when her 2012 Buick Verona crossed the center line into westbound traffic and left the roadway, according to the Kane County sheriff's office.

The Buick rolled over several times before it came to rest on the north side of Plank Road, the sheriff's office said.

Roddan, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Sherman Hospital by Pinegree Grove paramedics with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash to determine why Roddan's vehicle left the roadway. The sheriff's office said it's unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.

Anyone with information relating to the accident is asked to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.