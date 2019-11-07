Woman, 57, missing from West Town

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 57-year-old woman who was reported missing from West Town on the Near West Side.

Audrey Summers-Sias was last seen Wednesday in the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Summers-Sias, who has schizophrenia, is described by police as being 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds with brown eyes, curly dark-brown hair, and a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing a green windbreaker jacket, dark pants and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.